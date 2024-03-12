Asbury Park man facing up to 20 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend

FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man has been convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend last March while she was cooking at a friend's home, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Tuesday.

Amando Miguel-Ortiz, 37, was found guilty of first-degree attempted murder and a third- and fourth-degree weapons offense, following a weeklong trial, Santiago said.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, Asbury Park Police were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Second Avenue for an assault, the prosecutor said. Upon arrival, they located the victim, the mother of Miguel-Ortiz’s child, who was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment for a head injury.

Minutes later, Miguel-Ortiz was found outside a home on the 400 block of Langford Street, about a half-mile away, Santiago said. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to Santiago, an investigation by the Asbury Park Police Department determined that the victim was cooking at a friend’s home when Miguel-Ortiz entered the residence armed with a utility knife. He then stabbed her in the torso before grabbing her by the hair and stabbing her again in the back of the head. The victim’s friend intervened, at which point Miguel-Ortiz fled the scene.

Miguel-Ortiz remained incarcerated at the Monmouth County jail during the trial, Santiago said.

Sentencing in the case has been tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 10, at which point Miguel-Ortiz will face a term of up to 20 years in state prison, according to the prosecutor.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park man found guilty of stabbing ex-girlfriend in 2023