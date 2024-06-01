Asa Hutchinson Spots The 'Major Point' In Trump's Guilty Verdict

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson (R) has explained why he thinks a New York jury finding former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 charges in his hush money trial shouldn’t be “lightly dismissed.”

“You had 12 jurors who, from all appearances, really devoted themselves to seeking the truth in this case and all 12 of them unanimously said on 34 counts, Donald Trump is guilty. I don’t think that should be lightly dismissed,” said the former GOP presidential candidate in a NewsNation appearance on Friday.

Hutchinson, a frequent Trump critic, said the judge’s jury instructions could be challenged and the conviction could be reversed on appeal before noting that people shouldn’t diminish the jury’s verdict after weeks of testimonies.

“And that’s the major point,” he said.

He continued, “This is a serious moment for the United States of America. No one should be gleeful about a conviction of a former president and Republicans should be very concerned that we have a presumptive nominee that has now been convicted of serious felony charges.”

The former Arkansas governor was brutally booed by a Florida GOP crowd in November after he declared that there’s a “significant likelihood” Trump could be convicted in 2024.

“That may or may not happen before you vote in March. And it might not make any difference to you but it will make a difference for our chances to attract independent voters in November,” said Hutchinson as he spoke over the boos at Florida Republican Party’s Freedom Summit last year.

“It will make a difference for those down ticket races for Congress and Senate. And it will weaken the GOP for decades to come.”

Related...