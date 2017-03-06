As immigration crackdown intensifies, churches embrace refugees

AUSTIN, Tex. — Hilda Ramirez and her son, Ivan, illegally crossed the border two and a half years ago in a small inflatable raft that began to take on water almost as soon as it hit the Rio Grande. They had come hundreds of miles, fleeing an unimaginable life of violence in their native Guatemala, where Ramirez — who had given birth after being raped — was escaping death threats from her assailant’s father, a man she said had murdered his own wife and now wanted custody of her child.

The two nearly drowned on their way across the river, but risking death to escape near-certain death was worth it to Ramirez, who saw the United States as their only chance at salvation. Eventually plucked from the water by the Border Patrol, she and Ivan were sent to a South Texas detention center along with hundreds of other Central American women who had crossed into the U.S. illegally to escape intolerable violence — and who, like her, were seeking asylum. (Ramirez’s account, like those told by many who cross into the U.S., could not be independently verified.)

Ramirez was released from the immigration facility after nearly a year with an ankle monitor on her right leg. But a few months later, while living in a safe house in Austin, she and her son lost their bids for asylum. Under the threat of being deported back to Guatemala, they took shelter here last spring at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on the city’s north side, where the congregation had installed bunk beds in the Sunday school teacher’s tiny office and offered them sanctuary.

It is here that Ramirez, 29, and Ivan, who is now 10, spend most of their days. Though the mother and son received a stay in their cases last November, erasing the imminent threat of deportation, they are scared to venture far, worried that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers — who know exactly where Ramirez is because of her ankle monitor — could still take them away. Ivan’s only time outside of the church is when he goes to school, which is considered a safe place. He is not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities or hang out with friends because of fears he could be detained.

Ramirez’s situation is not directly affected by the administration’s temporary ban on travel to the U.S. from some majority-Muslim countries — originally imposed in January, stayed by a federal court, and reinstated in a new form Monday. But Trump’s hard line on immigration has mobilized many church groups that oppose it — opposition that also takes the form of offering sanctuary to refugees like Ramirez and her son.

“Hilda and her son aren’t even 5 feet tall, yet President Trump has made people afraid of them, calling them criminals when they are just trying to escape violence,” said Jim Rigby, the longtime pastor of St. Andrew’s. “And when you are helping someone who is considered a criminal, giving them shelter, you can be charged. …There’s a risk here, but we won’t turn them away. To me, you can’t call yourself a church if you don’t open your doors when there is a need.”

View photos

Rigby and his church staff have taken greater precautions in recent weeks to keep Ramirez and her son safe. Members of the church, which sits at a major intersection just off Interstate 35, have covered its back fence with a tarp to prevent people from seeing into the back windows of the sanctuary where the mother and her son live.

Under the Obama administration, churches were considered a safe place for undocumented immigrants because official policy said immigration agents would not arrest people there. But it’s unclear whether that directive is still in place under the more aggressive policy pursued by the agency under Trump.

Local police cars are often parked in the church’s parking lot, with officers watching for speeding motorists. But now Rigby eyes them with suspicion, worried they could be there for other reasons. He has trained his staff what to do if ICE agents were to show up, including how to form a human chain to try to stop agents if they attempt to take Ramirez or her son away.