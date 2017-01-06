As Donald Trump gets ready to assume office, Barack Obama prepares his farewell

President Obama walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., in June. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Obama must like long goodbyes.

The two-term Democratic commander-in-chief is bidding farewell to the country in a formal prime-time address on Tuesday, but he has also met with congressional Democrats, published a Harvard Law Review article, invited his Cabinet to publish “exit memoranda” detailing agency-wide achievements, and done a round of interviews with regional television. Starting Jan. 12, History.com will publish an eight-part oral history of his administration, featuring commentary from Obama and 23 aides, including Vice President Joe Biden. On Friday night, he and first lady Michelle Obama will host a star-studded soirée with celebrities and major donors, the Washington Post reported.

But on Jan. 20, less than an hour after Donald Trump takes the oath of office, the Obamas will play host to a far more exclusive and emotional goodbye at Joint Base Andrews, the home to Air Force One. The hourlong ceremony will be for administration officials — well, for suddenly jobless former administration officials, about to be replaced by Trump’s picks.

“All appointees are invited to JBA to say farewell to President and Mrs. Obama at a sendoff ceremony,” said an email sent to prospective attendees. “The event location is indoors but the site is not well heated so we encourage anyone interested in attending to dress warmly.”

Weather permitting, the Obamas are expected to arrive at Andrews aboard the green-and-white helicopter known as “Marine One” while he is president, but which is typically renamed “Executive One” when it carries a former commander in chief on that final ride.

Obama has announced his long-term plans, to work on criminal justice reform and his My Brother’s Keeper foundation to help young men and boys of color and on building the library that will house his presidential papers. He and Michelle Obama are expected to stay in Washington, D.C., at least through the high school graduation of their younger daughter, Sasha, in 2019.

View photos President Barack Obama steps off Marine One, upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., in November. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AP) More

His medium-term plans, he said at a town hall in October, focus on recovering from the grueling job of the presidency. “I am going to sleep for two weeks, and then I am going to take Michelle on a very nice vacation,” he said.

But his short-term plans — where he’ll go immediately after the sendoff in a Joint Base Andrews hangar — aren’t clear. Obama has been rumored variously to be planning to jet off on vacation immediately, to be heading to a rented mansion in Washington, or travel to Chicago.

Things were a little more definite when Obama’s predecessor left town. Unlike the current president, whose approval ratings are in the mid- to high 50s, George W. Bush was deeply unpopular, his ratings weighed down by the war in Iraq and the economic crisis of 2008.

Bush also held an Andrews hangar event, pulling in about 2,000 former staffers, some of whom described the event to me back then. Others recalled the details this week as I reported this story. The Republican two-termer described himself as “thankful, grateful and joyful” and looked forward to being “Citizen Bush.”

“I remember joking that we were attending the largest gathering of unemployed people in the nation, considering the fact that we were all jobless when the clock struck 12,” said former White House aide Pete Seat. “And, no joke, when our paychecks arrived a week later, we were paid for four hours that day. The Constitution means business!”

Bush and Laura Bush flew down to Midland, Texas, for a rally with supporters. The former president joked that his wife “told me she was excited about me mowing the lawn and taking out the trash — it’s my new domestic agenda!”

Bush, who had always said he’d be long dead by the time history rendered a final verdict on his presidency, also declared: “When I get home tonight and look in the mirror, I am not going to regret what I see. Except maybe some gray hair.”