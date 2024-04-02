Arvest raising money for food insecurity in ‘Million Meals’ campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank is kicking off its annual “Million Meals” campaign to raise money for food insecurity.

The campaign runs through May 31 and will help a total of 85 community partners in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

You can make a donation by visiting a branch, going online or calling the bank.

“All of the money that’s donated in a community stays in that community so if it’s donated in Fayetteville, Arkansas, it stays in Fayetteville, Arkansas. If it’s donated in Oklahoma City it will stay in Oklahoma City. That way the money is giving to those communities that it’s donated in,” said Karen Gray, senior vice president for Arvest.

Last year, the campaign raised enough money for more than $2.2 million meals through monetary donations.

Since it started in 2011, it has been able to fund about 23 million meals.

