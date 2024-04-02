Arvest kicks off annual Million Meals campaign

Apr. 2—Arvest Bank this week announced the kickoff of its 14th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month initiative to raise money to feed local communities and raise awareness about food insecurity.

The campaign, which runs through May 31, will benefit 85 community food partners in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

This year, Joplin Bright Futures was selected as a recipient of the campaign's fundraiser, as were six other organizations in the region:

—Webb City Cares.

—Carl Junction Bright Futures.

—Carthage Bright Futures.

—Good Samaritan Shop in Lamar.

—Monett Community Kitchen.

—Newton County Food Basket Brigade.

Every dollar raised through the Million Meals initiative provides up to five meals for local hungry families.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Missouri ranked 10th among the most food-insecure states in the nation based on average rates from 2020-2022.

"The Million Meals campaign isn't just about fighting hunger, it's about nurturing the strength of our neighborhoods and ensuring that every person has the chance to thrive," Chad Evans, Arvest bank president, said in a statement. "We're excited to come together once again as a community to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. Every dollar donated provides an opportunity to change a life and create a better future for all."

Last year, the Million Meals campaign raised more than 2.29 million meals through monetary donations made directly to the bank's local food partners. Since the campaign began in 2011, more than 22.9 million meals have been donated through more than $4.1 million collected.

How to donate:

—At a branch. Cash and check contributions will be accepted at Arvest Bank branches. Ask any Arvest associate for details.

—Online. Visit arvest.com/millionmeals to donate online.

—Arvest Go mobile app. Arvest customers can donate directly through the bank's mobile app.

—Via phone. Customers can make a donation of $1 or more by calling 866-952-9523. Funds will be drawn directly from their Arvest account.

For more information about Million Meals and local food partners, go to arvest.com/millionmeals.