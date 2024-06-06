Arvada family loses half their belongings in storage facility fire

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Tuesday morning fire at an Arvada storage facility has left one family without half of their belongings, as they were set to move next week.

More than 40 firefighters were called to StorQuest Self Storage in Arvada to fight those flames, which left a lasting impact on Russell Breski’s family.

A friend of theirs saw the flames from Interstate 70 and called them.

“She gave me a call and said, ‘Your storage unit is on fire.’ And so I told my fiancée I was going to check it out, and as soon as I got there, I was just in shock. The whole building was lit up, and I immediately knew everything was gone,” Breski said.

The family of four — Breski, his fiancée Dakota and their two children — had irreplaceable items in the unit. Navy memorabilia, photo albums, their children’s mementos and valuable collectibles are all gone.

Breski estimated they had about $50,000 worth of property in the unit — items they were storing ahead of a planned move next week from an apartment into their first home.

“I had someone tell me, well, at least you get to start over. And it’s like, no, I don’t want to restart. I want my stuff. I hope everybody else that was affected by it works through it. It’s been emotional for us,” Breski said.

Insurance is expected to cover up to $3,000 worth of damages. The family does have a GoFundMe to help with the cost.

