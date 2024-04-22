Arvada company accepts materials that can’t be put in recycling bin

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A company in Arvada is changing the way people think of recycling.

SustainAbility Recycling will accept the things you can’t put in your recycling bin at home.

The goal of the company is to help the health of the planet.

They will accept a long list of items, including fire extinguishers, Styrofoam coolers, buckets of paint, wires, electronics, smoke alarms, and much more.

Recycling is in the name, but the company has a bigger focus on reusing.

“We practice reuse before recycling whenever we can. For materials that are recycled, we partner with environmentally responsible downstream recyclers for all focus materials who hold either eStewards or R2 certifications,” the website states.

They accept everything from cat food, to hearing aids, shampoo, books, and the list goes on. Many of the reusable items are donated to several organizations around the city.

SustainAbility has assembled a team to handle all the collecting, sorting and disassembling. They employ 90 individuals from the intellectual or developmental disabilities community.

There are three locations in the metro area:

Central Arvada: H2R Center at 6340 W 56th Ave

Broomfield: H2R Center at 11811 Upham St #5A West

Westminster: H2R Center at 6020 W 91st Ave

There are fees for some hard-to-recycle materials, but many services are free.

For SustainAbility, even the wax chipped out of a candle container is recyclable.

The company also offers recycling for food waste via its composting program.

More information about SustainAbility, including the full list of items they accept and fees can be found on the company’s website.

