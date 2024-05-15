The arts community in Wisconsin needs support. Time to increase public funding. | Letters

The recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report highlights the dismal and embarrassing state of public funding for the arts in Wisconsin (“Report: Big, small arts groups are in conflict,” May 4).

It is outrageous that Wisconsin ranks dead last among all 50 states in funding for the arts, averaging 14 cents per capita compared to an 85 cents per capita national average. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra lists the Maryland State Arts Council and the State of Maryland among its top six funders at more than $500,000 each. Good luck finding the state of Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Arts Board anywhere on the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s donor lists.

More Letters

Please explain: Why are taxpayers restoring an elk herd only to have hunters kill them off?

Thanks for your anger mayor. It means nothing when the law goes unenforced.

It is well past time for civic and political leaders to make a concerted effort to get the governor and the state legislature to significantly increase state government funding for the arts. The philanthropic community has done yeoman’s work in supporting a broad range of arts organizations in Milwaukee and throughout the state, and the organizations themselves have shown incredible resilience and ingenuity in maintaining a high level of quality productions.

But going forward, this is not sustainable without a significant infusion of long overdue public funding.

Jim Marks, Waukesha

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: We need to increase funding for the arts in Wisconsin