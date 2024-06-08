Arts community in RI is on the edge of a fiscal cliff | Opinion

David Beauchesne is a member of the Rhode Island Coalition for the Arts and executive director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School.

Rhode Island’s arts and culture sector is still fighting to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite growth in 2022 and 2023, we are losing that fight because the state has excluded arts and culture from its pandemic recovery strategy. The sector’s 18,000 jobs, $2.4 billion in economic impact, $32 million in annual state tax revenue, and 3.4% of GDP are at stake.

The state shut down completely in March of 2020; 23 months later, the last restriction was lifted. The impact on the arts sector was devastating. For two years, we could not fully serve the public and generate revenue. We could not develop new audience. As a result, arts and culture saw more revenue and job losses than any other sector of the state and national economies from 2020 through 2022.

We survived thanks to federal relief dollars from the Small Business Administration and the IRS. Grants were based solely on how badly we were impacted, how many people we employed, and how much we benefited the economy. When restrictions were lifted, the federal government left the responsibility for rebuilding impacted sectors of the economy to individual states and gave them American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to do it.

Rhode Island received over $1.2 billion in ARPA funds. The state has used ARPA to support critical sectors including education, transportation, infrastructure, health care and housing. Rhode Island has failed to adopt proposals to help arts and culture organizations recover. It has already lost jobs and revenue as a result. For instance, WaterFire reduced its number of full lightings this season to five from as many as 15 pre-pandemic. This will cost the state $6 million to $10 million in taxes and local businesses $75 million to $100 million in lost revenue.

The $14-billion state budget about to pass the General Assembly once again leaves out arts sector recovery. It does not include a proposed $18-million RI Creative Futures Fund modeled after a $60-million fund in Massachusetts and similar funds in more than a dozen other states.

It does include a $10-million Arts Facilities Bond, which, if passed by voters in November, would be available in January of 2025. While meaningful, this is not the pandemic relief the sector needs or asked for. It is limited to construction, mostly benefits three organizations, and comes too late.

Funding cuts have led WaterFire to reduce its number of full lightings this season to five from as many as 15 pre-pandemic.

If you believe Rhode Island should have a vibrant economy and you believe the state should direct federal disaster funds to businesses damaged by that disaster, then you believe in the RI Creative Futures Fund.

Data shows the arts sector is building back. But we have reached the edge of a fiscal cliff. We are running out of cash. In response, we have cut expenses. We have cut programs. We have borrowed to stay open. This undermines our rebuilding efforts. Without the RI Creative Futures Fund, many organizations will be forced to shut down or file for bankruptcy.

The state budget office recently reported a projected surplus of $243 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30, thanks to ARPA dollars. In addition, each quarter, the state identifies ARPA dollars that will not be spent. The Pandemic Recovery Office has confirmed that the funds are there. The state can afford to help the arts sector recover. And it can’t afford not to.

It’s not too late. We’re asking Gov. Dan McKee and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi to partner with us to get the arts sector the operating funds we need to recover.

We need you to join us. Contact the governor and the speaker, along with your state representative and senator to thank them for the Arts Bond but let them know it’s not enough. Ask them to support the RI Creative Futures Fund. For more information, go to RI4Arts.org.

