Artist behind Beavis graffiti around Detroit arrested, faces up to 24 years in prison

One of Detroit’s most notorious graffiti artists has been arrested.

Hazel Park resident Bryan Herrin, who goes by the moniker BVIS, has spent the last few years obsessively drawing the face of Beavis – a character from ‘90s MTV cartoon “Beavis and Butt-head” – on surfaces all over the Detroit metro region.

Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirkill told Fox 2, “It was multiple situations where (we) had to have people from the city go out and clean this area up. There’s a cost associated with having to go out and clean up each time this character is painted on structures.”

What appears to be the work of Detroit graffiti artist, who goes by the name of BVIS, was sprayed on concrete construction materials and was spotted near the 696 service drive in Pleasant Ridge on Friday, June 14, 2024.

This spring, Herrin granted an interview with Detroit Metro Times, where he bragged about drawing up to 20 faces per night. He said he was left unsupervised much of the time and spent it watching television, with "Beavis and Butt-head" being his favorite show. Herrin said he identified with the characters' inability to attract positive attention from women.

Attempts to reach Herrin for comment were unsuccessful.

“I mean, really, like, the whole series was just them trying to score, and that never happening,” he told Metro Times. “And it’s like, I can relate to that real-life frustration.”

Last week, a search warrant was served at Herrin’s home, police said. After his arrest, he now faces six counts of malicious destruction of property. Each count is punishable by up to four years in prison if found guilty; Herrin faces a total of 24 years. Bond was set at $50,000, which Herrin paid.

”This individual has been charged with MDP. It's a four-year felony," Detroit Police Sgt. Daron Zhou told the Free Press. ”This is something that we take very seriously in the city of Detroit. Graffiti is something that we do not tolerate, and we will relentlessly pursue individuals that tamper and damage property within the city.”

When asked if Herrin's capture stemmed from his interview with Metro Times, Zhou could not comment.

”We're not going to release details at that time," he said. "This investigation is still ongoing.”

"The city has dedicated areas where they have murals, maybe you can participate in one of those," Thirkill told Fox 2.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Artist behind Detroit's notorious Beavis graffiti arrested