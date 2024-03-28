Artisphere and Fall for Greenville win USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Two Greenville festivals have been named to the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Artisphere and Fall for Greenville are considered two of the premier festivals across America.

For the awards, USA TODAY teamed up with a panel of experts to nominate the best events across seven categories. Readers then voted for their favorites.

Artisphere took the No. 1 spot for Best Art Festival while Fall for Greenville landed at No. 2 for Best City Food Festival.

Artisphere 2023 in downtown Greenville showcased music and artists in the city's downtown area. This is Artisphere on May 13, 2023. Mary Alice Godfrey of Greer reacts to art at Artisphere 2023.

Best Art Festival: Artisphere

Artisphere has long earned its place as one of the region and nation's top art events. The three-day festival showcases unique pieces from local and international artists. Demonstrations, food, hands-on activities, and live performances complement visual art displays. Artisphere will run from May 10-12.

"Artisphere is proud to be recognized as Best Art Festival in the USA Today 10 Best competition," said Kelley Barnhardt, communications lead for Artisphere. "The panel did their homework in identifying some of the top shows in the country, and it was an honor simply to be in the company of those festivals, many of which are in larger cities and with longer histories than Artisphere."

According to its website, Artisphere attracted about 92,000 visitors to the three-day festival last year, had an economic impact of more than $12 million to the Greenville area, and participating artists totaled nearly $2 million in sales.

Ariana Hines, 10, pretends to be a news caster at WYFF's booth at Fall For Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in downtown Greenville, S.C.

Best City Food Festival: Fall for Greenville

Greenville is known as South Carolina's foodie town, so it's no surprise that Fall for Greenville has been named one of the best city food festivals in the country. The festival is a food lover's dream where guests can indulge in a weekend of flavor. Sixty restaurants cook over 250 menu items during the event. There are also six entertainment stages and an area with activities and rides for children. Fall for Greenville will take place from October 11-13.

