Artisan Leaf preserves NC tobacco history through artwork

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A space in Wilson is using something different to spice up their interior while also paying homage to the rich history of tobacco in Eastern North Carolina.

Artisan Leaf in Wilson uses one-of-a-kind tobacco leaf furniture, panels, architecture components and decorative accessories to set themselves apart from typical furniture.

In the late 1800s, Wilson was tabbed as the world’s largest tobacco market, which brought in money, employment, businesses and more.

Artisan Leaf offers their items in different shades and tones that can provide a different look for each home’s aesthetic. They use different kinds of tobacco to give them this look such as flue cured, burley and cigar leaf.

