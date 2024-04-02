Artificial 3D lung brings 'positive change to research'

Dr Abigail Martin and Dr Victoria Hutter from Milton Keynes-based ImmuONE said the firm now employs 15 people [University of Hertfordshire]

A university-supported biotech company is "bringing positive change to research" with the development of its 3D lung, the firm behind it has said.

Milton Keynes-based ImmuONE, has created a model of a human lung to test and analyse inhaled medicines and products like fragrances and sprays, helping to bring them to market.

It now has a laboratory in Stevenage and plans to expand to the United States.

Dr Victoria Hutter, from the company, said its "eureka moment" was possible with support from the University of Hertfordshire.

ImmuONE's clients include big pharmaceutical companies and commercial businesses [University of Hertfordshire]

The university is leading a new Healthcare consortium, in collaboration with Imperial College London and Cranfield University, to help more businesses like the Milton Keynes company.

It said 15 healthcare start-ups in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and London, will be able to access up to £35,000, alongside support to make a "positive societal impact in the healthcare sector".

Dr Hutter, from the company and a professor of vitro toxicology at the university, said: "Developing our 3D lung has been an exciting and challenging initiative.

"From realising that we needed to create the model to the eureka moment when we realised that our product is working and bringing positive change to research, has been incredible.

"There’s more to do and we are thrilled that we are on this journey with our clients."

Her colleague Dr Abigail Martin said: "Having worked on drug development projects, I’ve seen the difference that new drugs can make to patients’ lives.

"However, I felt there had to be a better way and set out to look for an alternative."

The company is able to analyse cells [University of Hertfordshire]

The 3D lung can help to test products like fragrances, oils, sprays and paints and reduce the need for animal testing.

ImmuONE said it was the only 3D lung available in the world, so aims to gain further investment and scale up the business in USA.

Prof Wendy Wills, pro vice-chancellor for research and enterprise at the University of Hertfordshire, said: "This innovative programme aims to attract people with the trailblazing spirit that can transform healthcare and change our lives for the better.

"It also builds on our powerful track record of working with industry to bring about this kind of change."

