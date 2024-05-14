Arthur high school open house offers look at future building plans

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arthur School District is welcoming parents and students to view potential building plans for Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School.

The designs and a building tour will be available at the high school open house until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Interested community members will also have another chance to see the plans from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

University of Illinois Board of Trustees to discuss academic program changes

School district officials provided the following sneak peaks:

Concept image provided by Arthur CUSD #305.

Concept image provided by Arthur CUSD #305.

Concept image provided by Arthur CUSD #305.

Attendees are advised to enter the building through the main front doors for the open house.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.