Arthur high school open house offers look at future building plans
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arthur School District is welcoming parents and students to view potential building plans for Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School.
The designs and a building tour will be available at the high school open house until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Interested community members will also have another chance to see the plans from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
University of Illinois Board of Trustees to discuss academic program changes
School district officials provided the following sneak peaks:
Attendees are advised to enter the building through the main front doors for the open house.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.