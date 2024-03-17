Will Artesian's project impact traffic, water service on Route 40? Here's what we know

Ahead of a state highway widening project scheduled to begin in early 2025, Artesian Water Company, Inc. announced it started working on a water main replacement and relocation project on Route 40, Pulaski Highway in Bear.

Construction will be performed in both eastbound and westbound directions throughout the planned 300-day infrastructure improvement work.

Construction will be conducted on an almost two-mile stretch of Route 40 in the westbound direction between Salem Church Road and Becks Woods Road and from Porter Road to Glendale Blvd going eastbound. The work will take place Monday through Friday, weather permitting with occasional night work. No construction activities are scheduled for Memorial Day, Independence Day, or Labor Day.

Expected travel and water service impacts

Artesian said in a statement the water main pipes on Route 40 were installed over 60 years ago. The public utility said the project is part of its proactive strategy to replace aging infrastructure before likely failures occur. In addition to the water main replacement, they will be upgrading existing service lines and installing new meter pits where needed.

Artesian said installation work will cause minor traffic disruption. Lane shifts and shoulder closures are planned to occur between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. while travel lane closures are scheduled to happen between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The company said customers can expect interruptions to water service toward the end of the project during scheduled shutdowns, but advance notice will be provided.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Artesian's water main replacement scheduled on Route 40 in Bear