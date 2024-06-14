Artesia teen charged with murder acted in 'self-defense'

A second-degree murder charge against an Artesia teenager, stemming from a shooting in May, was dropped as police said the incident was a result of self-defense.

Artesia police arrested a 14-year-old boy following the May 1 shooting after he was stopped in a vehicle fleeing the scene, police said. Thirty-two-year-old Isaac Granado was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Artesia General Hospital where he died.

Three people were detained for questioning during the investigation, records show. The boy was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a gun by a minor.

The boy’s name was not released by police. The other people involved in the incident were also not identified by authorities amid the ongoing investigation.

Cmdr. Pete Quinones with the Artesia Police Department said investigators determined the boy shot Granado in self-defense during an altercation at a residence in the 700 block of West Champ Clarke Avenue. The charges of murder and tampering with evidence were dismissed on May 22, he said, by police and the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Those charges have been dismissed or dropped on the basis of self-defense,” Quinones said. “They (investigators) obtained some evidence that he was defending himself.”

The charge of firearm possession by a minor remained, Quinones said.

He said police continued to investigate the case, and additional charges could be brought against others involved in the shooting, according the investigation by the District Attorney’s Office and police. If charges are filed, a criminal complaint would be made publicly available, Quinones said.

He said none of the remaining people believed involved in the matter were minors.

“The DA and the investigators work together and then they go the judge,” Quinones said. “The detective is looking to seek charges on other individuals.”

Arrest made after ‘high-risk” stop

The boy was arrested after officers were called to the scene by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office for a “high risk” stop blocks away from the home were the shooting occurred.

Deputies had followed the vehicle from the scene of the shooting, after hearing gunshots nearby and found Granado shot.

Police reports obtained by the Carlsbad Current-Argus via a records requested showed Artesia police were sent to help deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office at the corner of 10th Street and Memorial Drive where the suspect vehicle was stopped at the intersection.

Names of the people involved in the investigation were redacted from the police reports provided by the Artesia Police Department.

Three occupants were removed from the vehicle and detained, read the report. During the investigation, a blue Hummer drove up to the officers and three occupants, later found to be the victim’s family, were detained for questioning, the report read.

Two men were questioned and believed involved in the incident: a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man. Additional charges were also sought initially against those involved for battery of a police officer and aggravated fleeing law enforcement.

Police found a “large amount” of blood and a trail of blood leading from the sidewalk in front of the house to the street area, read the report. Inside the house, spent ammunition was found along with an unfired round.

