Artesia Police officers placed on leave after shooting injures suspect

Artesia Police officers shot a man after a domestic dispute Saturday. Medical personal released the man that day from a hospital in Texas with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clifford Stevenson, 43, was shot by police as they pursued him through Artesia in response to a domestic violence call. Stevenson was arrested after being released from the hospital and charged with a count each of battery of a household member, criminal destruction of property of a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

New Mexico State Police was investigating the incident, and the Artesia Police Department, per standard policy, placed the two local officers on leave. The officers were identified as Cpl. James Contreras and Officer Stefan Najar, a trainee.

Artesia Police Cmdr. Pete Quinones said it was unclear which officer's projectile hit Stevenson. He said four officers were sent to the home where the initial report was made, which is also standard.

"Any domestic type of call usually requires at least two officers to sent to the call," Quinones said. "Especially when it's a physical, ongoing type of call."

More: Wanted Carlsbad man arrested in Las Cruces after pointing a gun at LCPD officers

Police said Stevenson fled the scene in the 1800 block of West Center Avenue when they responded at about 9 p.m.

A 12-year-old reported Stevenson hit his wife, read a criminal complaint, and was attempting to leave in her truck despite previously slashing the tires.

Police said they found Stevenson's wife with her 12-year-old daughter standing in the driveway with blood on her nose and mouth, holding her 1-year-old daughter.

She told police Stevenson was in the house, the complaint read, but he refused to come out despite being ordered to do so by police.

A neighbor told police they saw Stevenson leaving out the back door and hiding behind a dumpster, the complaint read. He fled when approached by officers in the alleyway, police said.

Police followed Stevenson as he ran toward 18th Street and tracked Stevenson down an alley, according to a news release from the Artesia Police Department.

That is where police confronted Stevenson who they believed had a gun in his waistband, the release read. Both officers fired at Stevenson at least once, read the release and provided immediate medical care.

More: San Jose Boulevard bridge reopened after fire; Investigation ongoing

Police officers did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

Authorities transported Stevenson to the Artesia Public Safety complex after the incident. From there, officials flew him to a hospital in Texas for treatment.

“New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” read a State Police news release. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for review.”

This was the third police shooting in Artesia in the last six months, Quinones said, after the department went "many years" without one.

In September 2023, Artesia Police shot and injured Brand Sevier, 23, who was arrested after attempting to flee police on a bicycle. Sevier was charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a police officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

He also faced felony charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, drug possession and a misdemeanor for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, along with a petty misdemeanor for failing to yield at a stop sign.

Acadio Lucero was charged with murder in November 2023 after police said he shot and killed Mark Rommel, 42, when the two men got into an argument in the parking lot of the Artesia Public Safety Complex. Police shot and injured Lucero when responding to the scene. Sgt. Christopher Gallegos shot Lucero and was placed on leave.

"We've turned all our evidence to State Police and they will make their determination about how it all went down," Quinones said of the latest shooting. "It's a long, drawn-out process. They (the three police shootings) are all separate cases and separate incidents."

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Man shot by Artesia Police amid pursuit following domestic dispute