New "Art of Research" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science
New "Art of Research" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science
New "Art of Research" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
'Just as soft, bouncy and absorbent as the name brand': Over 73,000 shoppers say these squishy sidekicks blend makeup effortlessly.
Efforts by tech giants to be more transparent about the ads they run are — at very best — still a work in progress, according to a report looking at ads transparency tools. The report comes about a half year since the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) rules for larger platforms came into force, mandating companies — such as Apple, Google, Meta, TikTok and X — offer a searchable public ads library. In some cases, notably (but not exclusively) X's, the level of ad transparency provided by the platform scores close to zero on all fronts, with available tools lacking vital data and functionality per the external assessment, which was conducted by free software maker Mozilla working with CheckFirst, a Finland-based disinformation research company.
Roughly 1 in 5 Americans over 65 were employed in 2023, four times the number in the mid-80s. Employers are gradually recognizing the value of older workers and taking steps to retain them.
Like much of the contemporary innovation, Big Tech's monopoly on talent and money means that AI's vanguard will take place in the advertising space — just like the internet.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
Why does it get harder to drive at night as you age and what can you do about it? Here are some expert tips.
A few weeks after defeating Elon Musk's attempt to silence it in court, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — an anti-hate research nonprofit — is back with a new piece of research on X (formerly Twitter). The study builds on earlier work investigating Musk's impact on online speech by spotlighting how the policy changes he enacted are actively rewarding hate speech posters with increased reach, engagement and even direct payouts through X's subscriber feature. The CCDH studied the growth rates of 10 influential accounts that pay for X Premium and have posted anti-Jewish and/or anti-Muslim hate speech since October 7, 2023, when Hamas' attack on Israel sparked the Israel-Gaza conflict.
What selections does your team have? What areas should it address? Who's the dream fantasy pick? We cover all that and more for every franchise right here.
The researchers on the study concluded that there should be no general rule for women stopping hormone therapy based on age alone.
Amazon has discounted the Razer Stream Controller down to $200 — it's all-time low price.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to set up semiconductor factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and provide up to $5 billion in loans. This grant, pegged for the company's U.S. subsidiary, TSMC Arizona, is the latest step by the U.S. to strengthen its domestic supply of semiconductors as it seeks to reshore manufacturing of chips amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
Portable defibrillators can improve the odds of surviving cardiac arrest dramatically, but they're seldom used outside of a hospital.
Brandon Beane didn't hide the fact the Bills have some moves to make.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The betting market took note of the Texans' trade for Stefon Diggs.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
Researchers found a link between these drugs and longevity. Doctors aren't so sure.
Such is the case with Anthropic and its latest research which demonstrates an interesting vulnerability in current LLM technology. More or less if you keep at a question, you can break guardrails and wind up with large language models telling you stuff that they are designed not to. Of course given progress in open-source AI technology, you can spin up your own LLM locally and just ask it whatever you want, but for more consumer-grade stuff this is an issue worth pondering.