New "Art of Research" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science

TechCrunch

Efforts by tech giants to be more transparent about the ads they run are — at very best — still a work in progress, according to a report looking at ads transparency tools. The report comes about a half year since the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) rules for larger platforms came into force, mandating companies — such as Apple, Google, Meta, TikTok and X — offer a searchable public ads library. In some cases, notably (but not exclusively) X's, the level of ad transparency provided by the platform scores close to zero on all fronts, with available tools lacking vital data and functionality per the external assessment, which was conducted by free software maker Mozilla working with CheckFirst, a Finland-based disinformation research company.