From art installations to new sidewalks: Upgrades to expect at Burlington parks this year

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront (BPRW) released an update on multiple park projects in the city.

The projects in Dewey Park, Leddy Park, Oakledge Park, Roosevelt Park and Schifilliti Park will offer various improvements, some of which have already been started in the past year. Projects range from new art installations and ungraded park equipment to new sidewalks and greenery.

These, along with other projects throughout the city, are funded through various avenues and all have the goal of improving the quality and diversity of these public spaces. As the days get warmer and residents make their way onto the grassy stretches of the parks, here's what to expect.

Dewey Park

A new monument was designed for Dewey Park to support Burlington’s Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Office and Burlington City Arts. The art piece, "Embrace & Belonging," will have its 16-foot circular foundation laid April 1, with the installation of the statue – two birds intertwined – being added in early June. It should take 10 days to install. Partial road closures may happen during this time to accommodate construction equipment.

More information about the monument and timeline of the installation can be found here.

Leddy Park

A handful of upgrades are in store for Leddy Park in the New North End. A final comprehensive plan was drawn up in 2023 regarding the future of the park.

The North Leddy Gully has been a source of concern for the park and for the greater Lake Champlain ecosystem. Erosion of the gully allows phosphorous to fall into the lake. A study of the area and the effects will continue into June.

A map shows the potential layout of the future Leddy Park, with some aspects, such as the location of the playground, not yet completely finalized. Leddy Park's Comprehensive Plan is a long-term plan that will guide the development of the park.

A Request for Proposals has been drafted for the anticipated mountain bike park at Leddy. The plan will be moving into the early stages, with hopes of hiring a contractor this spring. The bike park will be located in the wooded area south of Leddy's main access road.

The Pause Place in Leddy includes renovated pathways between the Gordon H. Paquette Ice Arena and the parking lot. There is also a new fitness station with outdoor equipment. Most of the construction was completed in summer and fall of 2023.

A second bioretention area near the parking lot was completed. The patch of washed stone, bioretention soil, native trees, shrubs and perennials will help filter pollutants and excess nutrients from stormwater runoff.

The project will finish this spring after final seeding and the addition of turf to cover any remaining bare soil.

Oakledge Park

Oakledge Park is the location of Burlington's first universally accessible playground, having had a grand opening this past November. Since then, BPRW has listened to resident feedback and will be improving aspects of the park, including access to the extra-wide family slide.

A view of Oakledge Park on Nov. 26, 2022 shows construction is underway for the universal playground. The playground opened November 2023.

More landscaping will also be done in the coming season. Along with City Hall Park, Oakledge has an opportunity for residents to purchase commemorative benches. More information can be found here.

Roosevelt Park

In the past year, BPRW worked on outreach with the Old North End community, specifically with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, and established a Community Advisory Committee to work on a comprehensive plan for Roosevelt Park. The committee has taken a pause on design plans after two meetings to continue outreach to community members who have historically been underrepresented in planning projects.

The Roosevelt Park tennis courts will be finished this spring. This project began last summer, with the contractor installing new fencing, mesh and gates However, setbacks with weather prevented installation of the painted surfaces.

Those will be revisited this spring, with completion hinging on overnight temperatures, which will have to be above 50 degrees.

Schifilliti Park

A construction contractor was hired for a pathway through the park set to be constructed this summer. A new 8-foot-wide sidewalk will begin in the front of the Miller Center and continue through the park to James Avenue.

