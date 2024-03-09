Arson suspected after 1 dead in Mesa mobile home fire

The Mesa mobile home fire that killed one person Friday morning was likely the result of arson, officials said.

Authorities found evidence of an accelerant that spread the flames at the location, leading them to believe someone intentionally started the fire that damaged four homes at 2121 N. Center St, Mesa police said.

Mesa police said the person who died in the fire still has not been identified. Police said the deceased was an adult man, but the Office of the Medical Examiner will determine that.

The case will be investigated with suspicion until officers confirm the cause and manner of death. Mesa police said homicide or suicide have not been ruled out.

Police said the fire broke out before 2 a.m. Friday. It took 30 minutes for the fire department to extinguish the flames due to complications from tight conditions and utilities.

When emergency responders arrived, three mobile homes were on fire, and flames spread to a fourth, police said. Authorities were investigating whether the fire started at just one home or several.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arson suspected by Mesa police in deadly Friday fire