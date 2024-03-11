Arson suspect accused of setting boats on fire in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in connection to boats that caught fire in Henry County, officials said.

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department made a post on Facebook Monday, March 11 at approximately 8:17 a.m. stating, “Henry Fire was dispatched to a report of two boats on fire spreading into the woods.”

(Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Henry Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire officials said crews responded to the scene and found two fiberglass boats that were burning in the woods on a dirt road.

While putting out the fire, crews learned that the sheriff’s office had developed information that the fire was “set by a male subject that ran into the woods.”

According to the fire department, crews were able to extinguish the blaze and cleared the scene.

As they were leaving, one firefighter spotted the man hiding in the woods, officials said.

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department notified the sheriff’s office who was then able to take the man into custody on arson charges.

No other information was immediately released.

