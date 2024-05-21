Arson investigation underway at Krispy Kreme location on Bardstown Road

Firefighters from Louisville Fire & Rescue put out a fire at Krispy Kreme on the 3000 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Ky 40205 on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Officials from the Louisville Fire Department are investigating after a fire broke out at a Krispy Kreme location on Bardstown Road Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department received multiple calls of a fire at a commercial structure at the 3000 block of Bardstown Road at 12:07 p.m. Capt. Tamara L. Stewart said roughly 40 firefighters responded to the scene and the main fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but the building suffered serious damage to the roof and attic.

Some damage occurred to the interior of the building as well, Stewart said.

Fire crews are currently operating at a commercial structure fire in the 3000 block of Bardstown Road. Please avoid the area. @WDRBNews @WLKY @wave3news @SpectrumNews1KY @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/On4cIeZXqL — Louisville Fire Dept (@loukyfire) May 21, 2024

A man was detained at the scene by Louisville Metro Police after witnesses said he was seen throwing a plastic bottle at the building prior to the fire. Stewart said the materials inside of it are currently unknown.

One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but no serious injuries have been reported.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Krispy Kreme: 1 detained after fire on Bardstown Road