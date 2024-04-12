Arson charged in Berlin house fire, all to know

On the evening of March 29, investigators from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to assist the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department and the Ocean Pines Police Department with a residential structure fire in the 700 block of Ocean Parkway in Berlin.

Despite the home being occupied at the time of the fire, all occupants were able to escape quickly and without serious injury, after being alerted by a working smoke detector.

After analyzing the scene, collecting evidence and conducting interviews, Deputy Fire Marshals concluded that the fire had been intentionally set in a bedroom of the house. The suspect, Felix C. Rounds, Jr., was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Later that night, Worcester County Deputy Fire Marshals obtained an arrest warrant for Rounds. On April 12, Rounds was discharged from the hospital and arrested and charged with first degree arson and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held without bond.

