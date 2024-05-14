Arson arrest made after Friday night house fire in Edgewood

An Edgewood woman has been charged with arson after officials say she intentionally set a Mulberry Lane home on fire late Friday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Abingdon Fire Company responded to a fire in a split-level single-family home, according to a fire marshal release. The home’s owner was not present at the time and responders were alerted to the blaze by an alarm, officials say.

First responders reported smoke and fire coming from the home when they arrived, according to a release. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one of the home’s bedrooms on the second floor which officials say they believe to be the fire’s origin.

Officials say 28 firefighters took approximately 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which left expensive smoke, soot and water damage throughout the home.

Deputy state fire marshals were called to investigate the blaze, according to a Monday release.

With the assistance of K9 “Blondie,” investigators determined that the homeowners’ daughter had intentionally set the fire, according to the release. The 35-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and arson threat and is being held without bond at Harford County Detention Center.

Officials estimate that roughly $75,000 worth of structure damage and $50,000 worth of content damage was caused by the fire. No injuries or deaths were reported, according to officials.