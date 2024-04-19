Arsenic levels in Dona Aña County drinking water meet EPA standards

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) says arsenic levels in Doña Ana County drinking water are now at normal levels. Last month, a water sample taken in Doña Aana County contained levels of arsenic that exceeded the federal maximum containment level.

Residents were later warned of the effects of drinking contaminated water and because of that, the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) is facing a larger investigation. The investigation focuses on CRRUA’s management of the arsenic treatment systems. NMED is seeking records, data, and financial information. CRRUA has 21 days to provide the state’s Environment Department with that information or they face penalties.

