Arsenal conducts review into crowd disorder in Cologne match

Police with dogs keep watch over FC Koln fans during the Europa League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London, Thursday Sept. 14, 2017. Extra police were sent to the stadium to deal with disorder after thousands of Cologne fans turned up ahead of the match. The game was due to kick off at 8.05pm but was been delayed by an hour in the interest of fan safety after huge crowds of Cologne supporters arrived at the ground. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal will conduct a review into how large numbers of Cologne fans gained access to the home sections of Emirates Stadium for a Europa League match that was marred by crowd disorder.

The English club said on Friday it was "very disappointing" that touts sold tickets to Cologne supporters, beyond the 3,000 allocated to the German team in line with UEFA rules.

Arsenal said it took "extensive steps in advance" to stop extra tickets being sold to visiting fans.

Kickoff in the Group H game was delayed for an hour because of the presence of thousands of ticketless Cologne fans around the ground, which made it hard for ticketholders to enter the stadium. It was clear during the match that many away supporters were sitting among Arsenal fans in the stadium, with some of them causing problems for stewards.

An estimated 20,000 Cologne fans came to London ahead of the match. Police said five people were arrested for public disorder.

"We have launched a full review into the circumstances surrounding the game," Arsenal said, "and will ensure any lessons that can be learned are used in the future."

Arsenal won the game 3-1.