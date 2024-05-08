Arroyo Grande teen killed in Highway 101 car crash remembered for musical skill, kindness

When the Cuesta College Wind Ensemble takes the stage Wednesday evening, it will do so with an empty chair in its midst.

The band, family members and the larger San Luis Obispo County community are mourning the death of 18-year-old Griffin Miller, a talented musician who was killed in a car crash on Highway 101 near Pismo Beach late Thursday evening.

According to the deceased’s father, Bill Miller, Griffin was a quiet but bright young man whose loss has left the family “devastated.”

“That kid didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” Miller told The Tribune. “His mom and I kind of recognized early on that one of his primary motivators is to — was to — make people happy.”

Miller said his son connected with a love of music at an early age, taking up saxophone lessons in fifth grade and running with it through high school and his first year at Cuesta College, where he was a part of several musical groups.

Miller said both sides of Griffin’s family have a long history of musical excellence, which probably contributed to his natural talent on saxophone.

Griffin Miller, an 18-year-old Arroyo Grande resident, was killed in a car crash the evening of May 2, 2024. Miller was remembered by teachers and family as a smart, hardworking student with a natural gift for music.

Former Arroyo Grande High School student remembered for musical skills

During his time at Arroyo Grande High School, Griffin studied under band director Paul Dunsmoor, which his father said helped him to “flourish” in his talents.

Dunsmoor told The Tribune that Griffin was an exemplary student who was the social and musical core of whatever ensemble he played in.

“In a way, he was actually one of the more serious members of the ensemble — he really wanted to do well, and he wanted all those people around him to do well, too,” Dunsmoor said. “I think he really brought that up — the students that he was around in the ensemble.”

Through band, Griffin traveled for events and performances, and eventually expanded his musical interests into chorus singing, Dunsmoor said.

Griffin Miller, an 18-year-old Arroyo Grande resident, was killed in a car crash the evening of May 2, 2024. Miller was remembered by teachers and family as a smart, hardworking student with a natural gift for music.

Griffin was just starting his path toward being a professional musician in Cuesta College’s music program when the crash occurred, cutting short a promising musical future, Dunsmoor said.

“I’ve known him to be an excellent saxophonist with the Cuesta Wind Ensemble, and he was always a positive and joyful person, “ Cuesta wind ensemble conductor Jennifer Martin said in an announcement ahead of the ensemble’s performance Wednesday. “My heart is very, very heavy.”

The Cuesta College Wind Ensemble will perform at the San Luis Obispo community college’s Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Griffin Miller, an 18-year-old Arroyo Grande resident, was killed in a car crash the evening of May 2, 2024. Miller was remembered by teachers and family as a smart, hardworking student with a natural gift for music.

Father says son caused ‘ripples in the pond of life’

Miller said his son will be remembered for his kind smile, quiet demeanor and ability to brighten anyone’s day.

“I think he’ll be remembered as one of the nicest most giving people you could ever meet,” Miller said. “Would do anything you asked without having to ask twice, and gave him himself willingly, causing ripples in the pond of life that he never really probably realized.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by friends of the Miller family to support them as they grieve his loss. As of Wednesday afternoon it had raised nearly $13,000 of its $20,000 goal.