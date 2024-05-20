They have arrived! Millions of cicadas emerge over weekend in Western Springs

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — The cicada emergence has officially begun in the Chicago area.

Some parts of the area could expect anywhere from millions to billions. There have been many cicada sightings throughout Chicagoland over the weekend.

Nature experts say the bugs are harmless, they do not bite or sting, and they contribute to a healthy ecosystem.

The cicadas are expected to be around four to six weeks.

Chicago area cicada forecast

WGN Reporter Marcus Leshock went to Western Springs Monday morning, where millions of cicadas have already emerged in the area.

