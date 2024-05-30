Police have arrested two men in connection with a double stabbing on May 20 in Cherry Valley.

Kyle H. Condon, 25, of Rockford, and Steven D. Mendez, 24, of Chicago, were booked Wednesday into the Winnebago County Jail on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon.

Police said several people were at the Millbrook Townhomes when the altercation occurred resulting in one of the victims being stabbed nine times. One of the victims drove to a local hospital and the other was transported by ambulance.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and X @chrisfgreen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Arrests made in Rockford area double stabbing