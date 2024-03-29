Arrests made as Modesto Police investigate illegal tobacco, cannabis sales

TechCrunch

Pelago, Y Combinator-backed telehealth company that uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help treat people with tobacco, alcohol and opioid addictions, said Thursday it had raised a $58 million Series C round. The recent funding, which brings its total raised to $151 million since being founded in 2017, comes two and a half years after Pelago, formerly known as Quit Genius, closed a Series B of $64 million amid the COVID pandemic. Yusuf Sherwani, co-founder and CEO of Pelago, told TechCrunch that the company plans to use the proceeds to bring on more users, advance its clinical research efforts, and develop further products.