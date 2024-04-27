Arrests made for March hit-and-run death of man crossing Stuart highway on wheelchair

STUART — A Port St. Lucie couple turned themselves in to the Martin County Jail late Friday night after city police issued arrest warrants in connection with the March hit-and-run that killed 74-year-old Harry "Joe" Maser.

Maser was struck March 16 while trying to cross Northwest Federal Highway on a motorized wheelchair.

Though the vehicle fled the scene, detectives were able to determine it was a white 2021 Range Rover and identify its license plate, according to a Saturday news release from the Stuart Police Department. Detectives then obtained two search warrants, for a property in Martin County and another in Port St. Lucie, according to the release. The vehicle was found in a garage at the Martin County property and was impounded by police.

Harry "Joe" Maser

Through the investigation, the release said police were able to determine that 40-year-old Stacey Marie Carey, of Port St. Lucie, was driving the car at the time. It is registered to her fiancé, 44-year-old Thomas Joseph Gity Jr. of Port St. Lucie.

"Carey struck the victim and left the scene. Detectives determined that Carey regularly drove the Range Rover," according to the release.

More: 'He just had that charisma;' siblings remember fatal hit-and-run crash victim

The release alleges that both Carey and Gity tampered with evidence in an attempt to conceal Carey's involvement.

Carey is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and one count of tampering with evidence. Her bail has been set at $260,000, and she remains in custody, according to the release. Gity is charged with one count of tampering with evidence. His bail was set at $10,000, and he was released after posting bond, according to the release.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police say they found driver who struck, killed man in wheelchair