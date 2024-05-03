Arrests made in Lewiston gunplay on College Street

May 3—LEWISTON — Two juveniles and an adult have been arrested in connection with shots fired in downtown Lewiston late last month.

Police said a pair of teenage boys, 15 and 16 years old, were charged with reckless conduct with a firearm and with violating conditions of release from previous legal matters. Both teens were arrested and taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Friday morning, police also arrested 19-year-old Jaden Shaw on charges of reckless conduct with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and violating conditions of release. Shaw was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where he was being held on $25,000 bail.

Police said a fourth suspect has also been identified in connection with the shooting. The District Attorney's Office is reviewing that 24-year-old's involvement to determine whether charges are warranted.

The April 25 shooting occurred in the area of 84 College St. shorty before midnight. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots, roughly a dozen, fired near the intersection at College and Sabattus streets.

No one was hurt and the incident remains under investigation.

