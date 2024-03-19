SO arrests made following traffic stop, foot pursuit

Mar. 19—Two men were arrested Monday following a traffic stop on Cedar Grove Rd.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, March 18, Deputies Tyler Pearson and Ronnie Golden performed a traffic stop on a Honda passenger car due to occupants not wearing their seat belts and the registered owner having a warrant for his arrest.

Upon checking the individuals in the vehicle through Pulaski County 911, Deputy Pearson discovered the driver, Tyler Espey, 27, Bronston, Ky., had an active Pulaski County District Court warrant for his arrest, according to the sheriff's office. Pulaski County 911 also advised Deputy Pearson that the back seat passenger's information did not come back as valid.

As Deputy Pearson re-approached the vehicle, the back seat passenger exited and fled on foot from the traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. Pearson pursued the subject, giving verbal commands to stop and was eventually able to place the subject into custody.

The subject was subsequently identified as Carion Costelli, 48, Monticello, Ky. Costelli was also found to have an active Pulaski County Circuit Court warrant for his arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

Espey was arrested from the traffic stop and charged with the Pulaski County warrant for Failure to Appear. Costelli was arrested from the foot pursuit and charged with Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Giving an Officer False Identifying Information and Second-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police-On Foot, along with the Pulaski County warrant for Probation Violation.

Both subjects were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Readers are reminded that all charges are accusations only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.