Arrests made during two traffic stops by Bucyrus Police Department

While repairs and cleanup continue throughout the city from the EF-1 tornado that hit Bucyrus on April 17, the Bucyrus Police were busy with two drug-related incidents.

According to a report from the Police Department, at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, April 20, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Mansfield and Spring streets on a vehicle with a registration from Indiana.

A 28-year-old man from Anderson, Indiana, was arrested for improper handling of a firearm after it was discovered he had the gun in his possession but did not inform the officer when he was asked if he had any weapons in the vehicle. The man had physical contact with the weapon during the traffic stop. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

Later in the shift, officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Local 1120 in the 700 block of South Sandusky Avenue with a suspected overdose. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female and provided medical treatment until paramedics arrived.

According to the report, K-9 Capone was deployed to conduct a sniff of the vehicle and showed a positive indication to the presence of a narcotic odor. The vehicle was searched, and officers seized 4.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

The owner of the vehicle, who was from Cardington, was found to be in possession of about .37 grams of suspected fentanyl. A passenger was found in possession of the suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus Police arrest three during two traffic stops