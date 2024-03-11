Arrests made in death of Genesee County sheriff’s deputy at Batavia Downs

A man and woman have been charged in connection with the death of a Genesee County Sheriff’s Office deputy at Batavia Downs over the weekend.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was on a special assignment at Batavia Downs early Sunday morning when an altercation ensued. The incident began when Sanfratello and casino security intervened in a disturbance inside the facility around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The altercation escalated as they escorted two patrons, Michael J. Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, out of the bar area. Wilcox became physically combative with Sanfratello, and despite efforts to restrain her, Elmore interfered and attacked Sanfratello, resulting in a physical altercation, police said.

During the altercation, Sanfratello became unresponsive, and despite CPR efforts, he was pronounced dead by the Genesee County Coroner.

Elmore, of Batavia, faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault upon a police officer and second-degree burglary, all felonies, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Wilcox, also of Batavia, is charged with second-degree burglary and attempted assault, both felonies.

Both Elmore and Wilcox were held at Genesee County Jail and arraigned.

Both are scheduled to appear in Town of Batavia Court on March 12.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Detective Bureau at 585-345-6311 or submit a tip at www.bataviapolice.org.

