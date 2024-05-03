INDIANAPOLIS — State police announced two arrests tied to a deadly road rage shooting that sent a car crashing into a pond Wednesday afternoon, killing 35-year-old Ryan Hawkins.

Andre Briski, 24, of Indianapolis and Shawna Rowland of Greenwood were taken into custody Thursday, May 2. Briski faces preliminary charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Rowland is preliminarily charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Details about the pair's alleged involvement in the shooting were not immediately available.

The "gunfire altercation" happened about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 65 near County Line Road.

Reports of gunshots on the interstate came in at the same time as reports of a vehicle going off the road into a pond near Tanza Road on the city's southeast side. Within minutes, Indiana State troopers and Indianapolis Fire Department divers were in the pond, said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Hawkins suffered gunshot wounds and injuries from being ejected.

Investigators also found what they believe are bullet holes in the side of the vehicle once it was removed from the pond.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Arrests made in deadly I-65 road rage shooting, crash