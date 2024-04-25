Arrested by U.S. marshals, Nampa man pleads guilty to domestic battery, gets sentenced

A 22-year-old Nampa man who was arrested on a felony warrant last fall in Boise by the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony Garza, who pleaded guilty to domestic battery with traumatic injury, was sentenced in 3rd District Court in Canyon County this month to up to nine years in prison, with three years fixed. He was given credit for time served, so he could be eligible for parole on Oct. 21, 2026, according to court records.

During Garza’s sentencing, the victim spoke about the impact the August 2023 domestic violence incident had on her daughter, who is 2 years old.

“Even though our daughter was little at the times of these incidents, it has affected her,” the victim said. “I’ve had to put her in counseling. She was traumatized of men for so long that she didn’t even want to come near my own father. It took her three months to finally be OK with men walking into a room without her freaking out.”

In 2018, Garza pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for severely beating a 15-year-old boy at a city park in 2017, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. Garza was also 15 at the time. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with five fixed, and was out on parole when his domestic violence crimes occurred.

Need help?

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence, 24 hours a day, and at 720 W. Washington St. in Boise, or online at wcaboise.org.

The Ada County Victim Services Center, located at 416 S. 6th St, serves victims with forensic examinations, law enforcement reporting, crisis counseling, safety planning and other services. Call 208-577-4400, 24 hours a day, for assistance.

Faces of Hope is available for victims in need of emergency services at 850 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-986-HELP (4357) on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.

Anyone in need of help or who believes they may be in a violent relationship is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).