Arrest warrant scammer impersonates Bridgewater police via phone, threatens arrest

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater police are warning residents of an arrest warrant scam involving a caller claiming to be a lieutenant or detective with the department, Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said in a press release.

According to Delmonte, multiple Bridgewater residents received calls from a scammer who informed them they had warrants out for their arrest for missing federal grand jury duty. The caller told the residents that if they didn’t pay a fine, the police would step in and make an arrest, Delmonte said.

The scammer was able to clone the police’s business line number, so “Bridgewater Police” appeared on resident’s caller ID, Delmonte said.

Scammers may use a local number to appear legitimate.

The scammer told victims they could pay the fine by purchasing a Green Dot MoneyPak cash card. They were then instructed to read the card’s number over the phone to prevent their arrest, Delmonte said.

Bridgewater police reminded residents that they will never contact a resident by phone to request payment of any type to avoid arrest.

“We urge anyone who encounters this scam to hang up the phone and call the police department immediately,” the chief said. “Never purchase a pre-paid card at a store and give the number of someone over the phone.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Bridgewater Police Department warns of arrest warrant phone scam