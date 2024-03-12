Arrest warrant for North TX community home owner alleges patient abused, held against will

Police in Arlington have released the arrest warrant affidavit for the owner of five unlicensed North Texas community homes authorities allege have been abusing, neglecting and stealing from residents.

Arlington police arrested 49-year-old Regla “Su” Becquer on Monday, according to a news release from the department. She is charged with one count of abandoning or endangering an individual creating imminent danger of bodily injury and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $750,000.

More charges are expected pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Investigators have alleged multiple instance of abuse, neglect, theft and fraud at Becquer’s communities, operated by a company called Love and Caring for People LLC. In a news release, law enforcement accused Becquer and her staff of failing to properly care for her patients, preventing them from seeking medical attention, trying to block communication between clients and their families, using clients’ debit cards, and using the phones and cars of clients after they had died.

Police detailed some of the crimes alleged in the arrest warrant affidavit written by Detective Krystallyne Robinson:

Officers were dispatched to one of the communities at 1210 Woodbrook St. on Oct. 13, when they received a 911 call requesting a welfare check. The caller received texts from a friend who said she was being held against her will.

When investigators arrived, they learned the victim is immobile and can only move her arms. After two days in the home, she told the employees she wanted to leave and they wouldn’t let her, the victim told police.

The woman told police she was promised she would have a bed but was instead given a mattress on the floor. The employees left her there and because she couldn’t move she was stuck on the mattress, she said.

She has to wear a diaper and the staff at the facility would rarely change the diaper for her, she said, and some staff members would stand over her, pouring water on her and making it hard to breathe.

When she complained and said she wanted to leave, the woman told police, staff would give her a liquid medicine that tasted like mint. The medication was not prescribed to her, the affidavit states.

Eventually the woman cut her own wrists in an attempt to get out of the facility, hoping someone would call 911 and she would be taken to a hospital, she said. Photos were taken of abrasions on her wrists, according to police.

When officers arrived and found the victim, the first thing she said was “I don’t want to be here,” according to the warrant. She was found on a mattress on the floor, with a diaper that hadn’t been changed in a long time, police said. The room was dirty and unkempt and shared with another woman, the affidavit states.

The victim asked police if the facility was allowed to hold her there against her will, told officers she had been kicked while in the room and said she wanted to go to the hospital and get out of the facility.

Investigators determined the victim was credible and of sound mind, according to the affidavit.

Police determined during the investigation that Becquer hired family members and people dating family members to care for the patients in the homes. Investigators haven’t been able to find any evidence that the people working in the homes have any form of medical license.

“The suspect abandoned the victim and endangered her life when the victim was to be taken care of by the suspect,” Robinson wrote in the affidavit.

Becquer’s attorney, Joseph Bonney, declined to comment when reached by phone.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or chat online at 988lifeline.org.