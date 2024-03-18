Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Starbucks attempted robbery

ST. LOUIS – An arrest warrant has been issued for one of two men accused of trying to rob a Starbucks in Midtown late last year.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the robbery took place on Dec. 17, 2023, inside the Starbucks at the Flying Saucer building, located at South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue.

Police claim Joshua Noe and Marquise Porter-Doyle entered the coffee shop with what appeared to be handguns and ordered seven employees and a customer to the floor and to hand over their valuables.

Noe and Porter-Doyle told the employees to open the register and the safe. The employees were unable to open the safe.

Missing Mizzou student Riley Strain’s bank card found near river in Tennessee

At one point, police claim Noe struck one of the employees in the head with his weapon. However, the gun broke and the employees realized Noe’s “handgun” was not real. The employees then fought back against Noe and Porter-Doyle.

Noe and Porter-Doyle fought with the employees until the police arrived. Noe was taken into custody at the scene, but Porter-Doyle ran off. He was arrested a short time later.

The St. Louis Circus Attorney’s Office charged Noe with three counts of first-degree robbery, six counts of first-degree attempted robbery, one count of second-degree robbery, and one count of third-degree robbery. Upon arrest, Noe will be held without bond.

Porter-Doyle, who faces the same charges as Noe, was ordered to be detained until trial. He’s appeared in preliminary hearings and is due in court again on Wednesday, March 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.