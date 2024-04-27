Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has identified a suspect in the murder of officer Luis Huesca, sources told WGN Investigates Friday evening.

The source said an arrest warrant has been issued, but the suspect is not yet in custody.

Huesca was shot multiple times and died while he was in uniform after returning from work early Sunday morning in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

WGN Investigates has obtained a copy of the arrest warrant issued for a suspect in the murder of Chicago police officer Luis Huesca.

A source said while the suspect has been identified he is not​ yet in custody.

The warrant names a suspect and the charge of first degree murder. WGN is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been officially charged. He is a 22 year old man. As is customary in the death of a police officer, the complainant listed in the warrant is listed as a detective on the case but the words “for [police officer] Luis Huesca” are added to indicate the arrest was conducted in the name of the fallen officer.

Visitation and funeral services for Huesca have been scheduled, with visitation set to be open to the public from 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the Blake and Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

