Arrest warrant issued after man accused of selling fatal drug dose skips court: records

A judge issued an arrest warrant Monday after a man accused of dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl skipped court for the second straight day, court records show.

Bryan K. Smith, 33, of Chicago Heights and formerly of Griffith, was charged in August 2021 with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony. If convicted, it carries a 20-40 year penalty.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Highland Police responded on Nov. 21, 2020, to the 9800 block of Delaware Place. There, they found Patrick McCullom, 41, lying face down.

A relative told police McCullom stole $20 the day before, saying he was going out with a woman.

The woman told police they bought heroin from “B”, identified later as Smith.

Smith’s vehicle was in a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 22, 2020. He gave officers permission to search his Griffith apartment. Cops called the number the woman had for “B”. Smith’s flip phone rang.

Video surveillance showed the woman pulling up to Smith’s apartment on Nov. 20, 2020. She stayed for 20-30 minutes before leaving.

McCullom died of a fentanyl overdose, court records show. A powdered substance taken from his home tested positive for fentanyl, records allege.

