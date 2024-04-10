Arrest made in Yonkers hit-and-run death of woman who tripped in street

Yonkers detectives have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a woman near the train station early Monday morning.

Geneby Clase of Yonkers allegedly struck the woman with his SUV on Buena Vista Avenue near Main Street just before 5 a.m., police said. He was arrested later that day and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle fatality.

Police said the 35-year-old victim, Fateema Respress, had tripped and fallen in the road and as she was getting up she was hit by the northbound SUV, which then drove off.

Respress was unconscious when police arrived. First responders attempted life saving measures and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

