Arrest made after woman stabbed near CNBC headquarters in Englewood

A man was arrested Saturday after a woman was stabbed in the parking lot of CNBC‘s headquarters in Englewood, N.J. the day prior.

The 30-year-old victim, a CNBC employee, was in her car on Friday evening trying to leave the parking lot when Harshkuma Patel, 29, allegedly approached and knocked on her window. When she rolled down her window, Patel began stabbing her with a knife through the window before fleeing the area.

The woman, who had been cut multiple times, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment and released. Her identity has not been made public.

Witnesses told The Daily Voice the suspected assailant had been seen hanging around the building before, but investigators determined the victim did not know her attacker and the assault was unprovoked.

No additional information about a possible motive was released.

Several law enforcement agencies cooperated and arrested Patel outside his home in Piscataway on Saturday.

“Patel is currently held in police custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, N.J., awaiting his first court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, N.J.,” the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon.