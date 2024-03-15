Arrest made in violent attack on security guard in Southern California

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old high school student in connection with the violent attack and assault on a security guard at an upscale community in Orange County, officials confirmed to KTLA.

Aidan Grogan, 18, was arrested Thursday at Yorba Linda High School at around 12 p.m., according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident at East Lake Village in Yorba Linda occurred at around 9 p.m. on March 3, according to a post in a private social media group obtained by KTLA’s Shelby Nelson.

According to the post, security cameras captured the parking lot attack on the security guard, who had asked the suspects to leave because they were fishing after dark.

“The severity of the attack, which included a headlock that rendered the security guard unconscious, indicates that at least one of the boys has some kind of training,” the post reads.

While it’s unclear just how many attackers there were, the suspects were described as males between the age of 16-17, one of whom had shaggy blonde hair and another who was filming the attack on his cellphone.

Some residents of the upscale community said they were upset management did not tell them about the alleged assault.

KTLA reached out to the general manager of the community, but they would only provide minimal details, saying that it was reported to authorities and that the guard is expected to be okay, though no information about the extent of guard’s injuries was provided.

At that time, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they were investigating the alleged assault, and that it was reported March 6, two days after the incident occurred.

So far, authorities have not said whether there have been any additional arrests beyond the 18-year-old who was booked at the Orange County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

