Arrest made in string of Carlsbad burglaries

A Carlsbad man was arrested March 21 for a string of burglaries throughout the city last week and was being held in jail ahead of court proceedings.

Matthew Sullivan, 34, was arrested on 18 charges, including six felony counts of non-residential burglary, four felony counts of larceny between $2,500 and $20,000, three counts of criminal damage to property valued at more than $1,000.

He also faced a misdemeanor charge of larceny valued between $250 and $500 and three petty misdemeanor charges valued less than $1,000.

More: 2 arrested in string of robberies at Carlsbad businesses

Sullivan’s alleged spree of thefts began on Feb. 15 when Carlsbad Police Department said he burglarized a Subway. On March 12, Sullivan was accused of robbing Rent-A-Center, then KFC and Pizza Hut on March 15. Those burglaries were followed by Pistol Packin’ Cowgirls on March 16, Zia Bike and Board Shop on March 18 and Vision Source on March 20.

Police said Sullivan took $350 in cash from the Subway, a DVR system from the KFC, and thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from Pistol Packin’ Cowgirls, read a criminal complaint. Records show Sullivan was also accused of stealing two electric bikes and a peddle bike from Zia Bike and Board Shop, and several pairs of sunglasses from Vision Source along with that store’s trashcan that Manager Kara Hedgecock said he likely used to carry the sunglasses.

He was also accused of damaging property at each of the businesses during his alleged commissioning of the robberies, the complaint read.

More: Artesia Police officers placed on leave after shooting injures suspect

Sullivan was initially not tied to the Rent-A-Center robbery, but police said he later confessed to the theft in a phone call from jail to his girlfriend.

In that incident, police said they were called to the store at about 4 a.m. on March 12 to the 1600 block of West Pierce Street. A store employee told police two laptops, a speaker and minibike were stolen while another laptop was damaged, read a criminal complaint.

Police also observed the deadbolt on the front door of the store was damaged, similar to what other store owners at Pistol Packin’ Cowgirls and Zia Bikes reported in interviews with the Carlsbad Current-Argus in the days after they were robbed.

More: Wanted Carlsbad man arrested in Las Cruces after pointing a gun at LCPD officers

Records show police heard Sullivan telling his girlfriend over the phone from jail that the “cops missed two big items,” read the complaint. Officers then served a search warrant on the girlfriend’s car and found a laptop and a speaker police said matched the description of the items allegedly stolen from Rent-A-Center.

Another search warrant was executed for clothes police believed Sullivan wore during the robbery, which were also found in his girlfriends’ car. Police said he was wearing the same clothes when robbing the Pizza Hut, which records show Sullivan admitted to in an interview with police on the day of his arrest.

He was ultimately charged with the Rent-A-Center burglary on March 25.

Sullivan made his first appearance in the case before Carlsbad Magistrate Judge Megan Fish and was scheduled for a preliminary examination on April 2, records show. He did not enter a plea on any of the charges as of Tuesday.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Carlsbad man arrested for series of burglaries throughout city