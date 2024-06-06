Arrest made in stabbing death at Las Cruces apartment complex

This is a developing story. Visit www.lcsun-news.com for updates as more information becomes available.

The Las Cruces Police Department arrested a man accused of the stabbing death of another man on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Gary Allyn, 60, was charged with an open count of first-degree murder for allegedly killing a 61-year-old man, according to a LCPD release.

Court records show the two men were neighbors in an apartment complex, who were usually in each other's apartments.

Police did not name the deceased.

Shortly before 6 p.m., on Wednesday, officers were dispatched following reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue. A body was found inside an apartment with multiple stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allyn was in the apartment and identified as the suspect by investigators. He is currently being held without bond.

According to court records, an individual who called 911 asked Allyn if he killed the victim while on the phone with dispatchers, to which Allyn allegedly replied, "I did."

Another individual asked Allyn what he used to kill the victim and Allyn allegedly said, "everything and anything," according to court documents.

There was not a court hearing scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.

