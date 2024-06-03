Arrest made in shooting outside Tops grocery store. What we know now

A Seneca County man was charged in connection with a shooting outside a grocery store in Seneca Falls on Sunday afternoon.

Jose A. Garcia-Vellen, 35, of Waterloo, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, in connection with the incident, which occurred mid-afternoon, according to the Seneca Falls Police Department. He is accused of shooting another person in the parking lot outside the Tops Friendly Markets store on State Routes 5 and 20 in the Town of Seneca Falls, just east of nearby Waterloo.

Garcia-Vellen allegedly fired at another person following an argument between the pair, officers said. The shooting victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment. Seneca Falls police told other media outlets that the shooting victim, a man, was shot in the face.

Police said that they believe the two men knew one another.

Garcia-Vellen is being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility, pending his arraignment, according to police.

Officers said on Sunday that they believed that the altercation and shooting were "an isolated incident," and that "there is no risk to public safety stemming from this incident."

Officers continue to investigate the shooting. Further details were not released.

Statement from Tops

Tops Friendly Markets released the following statement on Sunday:

"Earlier today an incident involving an individual with a firearm took place outside the Tops located in Waterloo, NY. One individual was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The suspect is in custody.

We are working collaboratively with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. The store has reopened after being temporarily closed.

For further information about the incident, please contact local authorities.”

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jose Garcia-Vellen charged in shooting outside Tops in Seneca Falls NY