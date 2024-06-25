Arrest made in shooting death of New Mexico man in Norfolk

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Monday morning in Norfolk.

Police responded about 1:25 a.m. to the parking lot of a Cook Out restaurant at 720 East Little Creek Road following a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found two men: 25-year-old Jason C. Allred of New Mexico who had a life-threatening gunshot wound and another man who was grazed by a bullet.

Allred died at the scene.

Michael D. Parker of Norfolk was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm. He is being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

